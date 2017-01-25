Tiger Woods announces equipment deal with TaylorMade

Since Nike exited the club business last summer and Tiger started playing TaylorMade woods, rumors linking two of golf’s behemoths have circulated freely. Though some speculated that Tiger and an investment group might potentially purchase TaylorMade from the adidas Group, it turns out he has instead signed a multi-year contract to play the company’s clubs, including driver, fairway woods, irons, and wedges.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been meticulous about my equipment,” Woods said in statement that was released Wednesday morning at the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando. “Over the past few months, I’ve had clubs from every brand sent to me to test. When it came to making a final decision, the choice was easy—it all came down to performance, which is why I chose TaylorMade.”

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

It seems Tiger will continue to wear his Nike cap (he’s still under contract with Nike apparel) and carry a Monster Energy staff bag, but it’s safe to bet he’ll play a significant role in TaylorMade’s advertising campaign for ’17. While a prior agreement to play Bridgestone balls could potentially complicate matters, expect TaylorMade’s marketing arm to do everything it can to take full advantage of one of the most valued endorsement relationships in the entire sports world.

Though Woods is now an endorsee, not a company owner or partner, it appears he’ll take an active role in participating in the design process moving forward, specifically including the irons he’ll play. At the moment it’s still unclear what model he’ll play after he inevitably moves away from his Nike irons.

“We are thrilled that Tiger has chosen to play TaylorMade,” TaylorMade CEO David Abeles said in statement. “His impact on the game of golf is undeniable and we are honored to have him part of our team.”

Abeles said Woods will use a TaylorMade M2 driver and 3-wood and M1 5-wood.