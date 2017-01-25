Michelle Wie has signed a deal with Callaway and will play their clubs and balls.

Callaway Golf announced it has signed an agreement with Michelle Wie to be a company staff pro and play Callaway clubs, balls, and an Odyssey putter on the LPGA Tour.

"Joining Callaway feels like a natural partnership," Wie said. "I believe that they make the best equipment in golf, and that their clubs are really going to help me have a great year. I also admire how they make the game fun and accessible to fans, and make them feel like they are part of the experience. That’s something that's really important to me."

The 27-year-old Wie has been playing professionally since she was 16 and became the youngest female player ever to compete in a PGA Tour event (Sony Open) when she was 14. To date she has played on four U.S. Solheim Cup teams and also has four victories on the LPGA tour including a U.S. Women's Open.

Wie is the latest of a young group of pros to sign with Callaway Golf including Patrick Reed, Danny Willett, Wes Bryan, Ollie Schniederjans, Ryo Ishikawa, Branden Grace, Thomas Pieters, and Daniel Berger.

Wie will play a GBB Epic driver and fairway woods, Alpha 815 hybrids, APEX Pro 16 irons, Mack Daddy Forged wedges, a custom Odyssey 2-Ball Fang putter, and a Chrome Soft ball.

The LPGA tour's 2017 season kicks off this week at the Pure Silk Bahamas LPGA Classic, where Wie will be in the field.