Bryson DeChambeau's unorthodox style did not go unnoticed by the USGA.

According to a report from Adam Schupak on Morning Read, DeChambeau was told his center-shafted putter he planned to use at last week's CareerBuilder Challenge, and future tournaments, is non-conforming to the Rules of Golf.

"I was very disappointed with the way they handled it," DeChambeau told Schupak at the PGA Show Tuesday. "They've said to me, too, that they don't like the way I'm doing it. But it's within the rules, and I don't know why they don't like it. They say I'm potentially taking skill out of the game. Anything that helps shoot lower scores or makes golf more fun and grows the game, that's what I'm all about."

Janeen Driscoll, a USGA spokesperson, told Schupak that "the circumstances surrounding the club's non-conformance are confidential and between the USGA and Bryson DeChambeau," and the USGA did not comment on what prevented the club from passing inspection.

DeChambeau started using side-saddle putting at the Franklin Templeton Shootout but has been practicing the method for years. At the CareerBuilder, he ended up using the same putter head but a shaft that was placed toward the back of it -- not the center.

"Every week, they've been inspecting it. It's bad,” DeChambeau’s instructor, Mike Schy, told Schupak. "It's really bad. I'm telling you, they do not want him putting this way. For some reason, they think it is an enormous advantage, and it is not."