The PGA Merchandise Show is the one time each year where everyone in the golf industry gathers in Orlando to show off all of the new clubs, gadgets and gear for the upcoming season. We're on the ground all week doing the legwork for you – here's a round-up of some items that have caught our eye so far. Keep checking this page, as we'll be updating it continually throughout the week.

The Ice Block putter stands by itself in order for the player to get the best alignment possible before putting. Sean Zak

Often at the PGA Show – among the thousands of products that can make the event quite dizzying – products must stand out visually to grab your eye. One new product stands out on its own, literally. It is the IceBlock Putter.

The name makes sense, as the putter head is oblong and transparent, like a block of ice. In this scenario, however, your block of ice holds up a putter shaft on its own. It's eye catching.

The novel concept of a “stand alone” putter came to creator Daniel F. à Wengen (a Swiss surgeon who owns a slew of patents, 23 in all from hearing aids to nose implants) as he wanted to improve how players stroke their putts. His theory is that too many players strike with an open face at impact, so he placed multiple alignment marks atop the putter to help reel in attention to face angle.

The block holds the shaft upright, allowing the player to back away on the green and read their putt with the putter in clear view. From that, Wengen believes he has solved an address issue, relative to the specific read of the green.

“You put it on the putting green, you leave it there, you take a step back, you look through [the putter head],” Wengen says. “You adjust the face angle until it is perfectly right where you want the ball to go.”

Then, of course, you make the putt. One glaring fault is that the putter stands on its own mainly on flat green locations, but not where there is significant undulation. Good news, though! The putter has already been ruled to conform by the R&A.

All that remains is making the stroke, which requires little effort (the head is nearly 500 grams). The putter is available at IceBlockPutter.com, but will hit you with a driver-esque price of $249.99.

- Sean Zak

The Golf Board brings some youthful energy to our classic game. Jeff Ritter

Golf, we all know, has its share of problems. When explaining lackluster participation numbers, one term often cited is the dreaded F-word. Fun, of course.

Is golf too stuffy? At times, perhaps. Enter GolfBoard, a company now in its fourth year producing motorized, skateboard-style carts. I bumped into the GolfBoard display at Demo Day, and at first glance, operating one seemed tricky.

“Lots of people think it’s tough, but it’s a breeze!” said Jeff Dowell, Golf Board’s high-energy President.

Accepting the challenge, I hopped on. Driving the board really was simple. You stand in place, one foot in front of the other, like a skateboard. Your clubs ride in front. At the center of the handlebars lies the throttle. Just press it down to move forward. Release it, and the engine cuts out for a quick stop. Turning takes some self-trust: lean one direction or the other, and the board responds. It requires some effort to toss your body weight into the corners, but it’s also a blast. I never fell off, or even felt close to biting it.

Dowell said that when he started producing boards, which start at $6,500, he expected sporty millennials to drive his business. Surprisingly, many retirees have also gravitated to it.

“It’s all about lifestyle,” Dowell said. “If you’re athletic, you can do it.”

Dowell says boarders rip through 18 holes 30% faster than twosomes in a golf cart, because you don’t have to track two golf balls, and 15% faster than walkers. GolfBoard has currently outfitted more than 250 courses around the world, including tracks in the U.S., UK, Spain, Portugal, Indonesia and Australia. And not all courses are flat resorts. The boards can handle uneven terrain.

“They’re even more fun, and easier, on hills,” Dowell said. “They chew ‘em up and spit ‘em out.”

Sounds like fun, doesn’t it?

- Jeff Ritter

The new EPON AF-105 is the first with a multi-material clubface. Mike Chwasky

The EPON AF-105 driver ($1,000) features a traditional pear shaped, super deep face aimed at better players with faster clubhead speeds. The first Epon driver with a multi material clubface (both KS-120 and Ti-9 titanium), the AF-105 produces extra forgiveness on off-center hits without sacrificing ballspeed or distance. In addition, an extremely thin and light beta titanium crown creates a CG location that’s approximately 7% lower than that of the previous AF-103 for higher launch angles and more carry distance.

“Endo’s EPON products are the epitome of what a forging manufacturer is capable of producing without any limitations,” says Jeff Sheets, Technical Director for EPON Golf USA. “The EPON products are the cream of the crop.”

For those not, “in the know,” EPON products are manufactured by ENDO Manufacturing Co Ltd., one of the most respecting forging facilities in the world. ENDO continues to make products for many of the industry’s biggest OEM brands but has also been making it’s own products under the EPON name since it’s inception as a subsidiary in 1977.

- Mike Chwasky

The Putting Stroke Teacher, tpsteacher.com

The Putting Stroke teacher helps you keep your arms working as a single unit in the putting stroke. Sean Steinemann

For my money, the Putting Stroke Teacher is by far one of the easiest, most effective putting aids out there.

The idea is simple, grip your putter like you normally do and then position the yellow rod across your forearms. This will create that perfect “V” with your arms and shoulders. From there all you have to do is make a stroke. The Putting Stroke Teacher takes your hands completely out of the stroke and allows you to feel what a perfect stroke is supposed to be like.

The best part? It takes only five minutes to set up and folds down to a manageable size that conveniently fits in any golf bag. So whether it’s before your round, a putting practice session or even if you just have 10 free minutes at home, you can turn your very own putter into an aid will help you groove a solid, repeatable putting stroke. Something every golfer can benefit from.

- Sean Steinemann

Cure Putter RX Series, cureputters.com

The Cure putter line features adjustable weights for a fully customized putter. Sean Zak

Walk around the PGA Show, or even just peruse a golf retail store, and you’ll find all kinds of adjustability in drivers. Everyone wants their driver to be THEIR driver. But what about putters?

Adjustability in putters isn’t exactly innovative, but poll your local country club and you’ll likely find a large majority of non-adjustable putters. These things, as we know, feel great one day and not so great the next.

Enter: the Cure Putters RX series.

This unique brand of putters has been around for years, allowing folks to determine how heavy (and therefore how comfortable) their putter head will be.

Extra weighting, which is added to the rear of the heel and toe of the club, can adjust the weight of the three putters by upwards of 65%. Of course, if you want something in the middle, that’s also offered by Cure. The brand sells an extended weight kit for $40 dollars that can even included colored weighting for the artsy players out there.

The adjustability is not relegated to weight alone. The putter shaft connects with the putter head on a rotating block that can change the angle at which it connects. Sound confusing? That just means your putter can feel much more upright or drop the grip toward a flatter angle.

The price of these putters ($290) is serious business, but when the adjustability offers more than a single setting, to some it may be well worth it.

- Sean Zak

The Swing Shirt is designed to keep your swing in sync. Sean Steinemann

Chances are, if you watch the Golf Channel, you have seen the Swing Shirt commercial. But it’s the story behind the training aid that is the best part.

Ray Rapcavage — a true golf addict in every sense of the word — was hitting balls in in the front yard of his New Jersey home in mid-January when he was hit with a mini case of the shanks. Determined to beat the dreaded “s-word,” Ray took an old sweater, turned it so the arm hole was positioned at his chest and then put both his arms through the one arm hole and began hitting balls. The improvement was so astonishing, that Ray made his wife come out in the brutal winter cold to watch him hit balls. Four years later, Ray has sold tens of thousands of the American-made Swing Shirts and PGA Tour player Padraig Harrington frequently practices with the shirt. Long story short, if you’re looking for a more connected, powerful golf swing — the Swing Shirt is for you.

(And, yes, it actually works, tried it myself.)

- Sean Steinemann

Honma TW737 460, honmagolf.com

The largest and most forgiving in the new Honma TW737 line (that also includes 445, 450, and 455 models), the TW737 460 ($500) features a thin, rolled Ti5N titanium face for increased ballspeeds and distance as well as a long, shallow back shape to encourage higher launch angles. Weight that’s saved through the use of a lightweight crown is redistributed to an 8-gram sole weight that’s located in a low, forward portion of the clubhead. The result is a CG that’s also low and forward, encouraging very low spin rates that would normally be associated with smaller volume clubheads. Some of the saved weight is also positioned in the low heel area of the clubhead, making the large clubhead easier to square at impact.

“This is a unique product,” says Adam Sheldon, GM of Honma USA. “Any average to better player who wants one of the lowest spinning 460cc drivers would do well to get fitted for the TW737 460.”

The TW737 460 driver is available at select retailers now.

- Mike Chwasky