A lot of golf resorts provide high-end service. Very few rise into such rarefied air.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club, the hotel has gone above and beyond by launching a luxuriant golf experience. It's called the "Heli-va-Game" package and with good reason, as it whisks guests ― and their golf clubs ― up, up and way into the mountains for a soft touch-down atop an ice cap.

It's an otherworldly setting that doubles as a backdrop for a round of glacier golf. After smacking shots in these stunning surrounds, it's off explore a labyrinth of ice caves, an exhilarating outing that gives way to mountaintop picnic prepared by Fairmont executive chef Isabel Chung.

Take a moment to digest before we tell you the rest.

The whirly-bird then flies back to the resort, where the serious birdie-hunt begins. Along with a three-night say in Fairmont Gold accommodations, the package includes unlimited play at Fairmont Chateau Whistler Golf Club, an Audubon-certified Robert Trent Jones Jr. design carved along the shoulder of the Coast Mountain range. Like the views it affords, the layout is arresting.

Golfers who prefer to keep their feet on the ground can, of course, forgo the helicopter ride and ice cave excursion in favor of the Fairmont Chateau Whistler 25th Anniversary Golf Package, which includes two nights accommodation and two rounds of per person per night, plus complimentary golf cart and golf club rental. That goes for $242 per person, per night.

The Heli-va-Game package fetches a loftier price of $12,500 per foursome. It runs from May 11-Oct. 8, 2018 and can be booked by calling Fairmont Chateau Whistler at 604-938-8000.