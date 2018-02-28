Swilcan Brrridge: See the Old Course at St. Andrews (and Carnoustie, too!) under a fresh coat of snow

By Dylan Dethier
Wednesday, February 28, 2018

The Old Course at St. Andrews is famous for fearsome conditions: wind, cold, and sideways rain. Wednesday the Home of Golf found itself under a blanket of snow.

St. Andrews Links announced that its courses would be closed Wednesday due to the conditions. It wasn't just St. Andrews, either. Courses across Scotland found their fairways similarly hidden and shut down operations. Judging from the photos below, it's easy to see why. 

The storm and accompanying cold snap, dubbed "The Beast From the East," brought winter winds and temperatures in the teens to much of Europe early in the week. Although, as one hearty golf fan pointed out, we're sure plenty of players would still jump at the chance to get out on the longtime British Open venue.

St. Andrews/Twitter
St. Andrews/Twitter
St. Andrews/Twitter
St. Andrews/Twitter

