The Old Course at St. Andrews is famous for fearsome conditions: wind, cold, and sideways rain. Wednesday the Home of Golf found itself under a blanket of snow.

St. Andrews Links announced that its courses would be closed Wednesday due to the conditions. It wasn't just St. Andrews, either. Courses across Scotland found their fairways similarly hidden and shut down operations. Judging from the photos below, it's easy to see why.

Current scenes at the Home of Golf. The Road Hole bunker has been filled... with snow as has the Swilcan Burn. #beastfromtheeast pic.twitter.com/pQbC8BKc8k — St Andrews Links (@TheHomeofGolf) February 28, 2018

The storm and accompanying cold snap, dubbed "The Beast From the East," brought winter winds and temperatures in the teens to much of Europe early in the week. Although, as one hearty golf fan pointed out, we're sure plenty of players would still jump at the chance to get out on the longtime British Open venue.

I'd still play, if you'd let me...... — Mike Cofojohn (@NWMikeCofojohn) February 28, 2018

St. Andrews/Twitter

St. Andrews/Twitter

St. Andrews/Twitter

St. Andrews/Twitter

The Spectacles on the 14th hole @carnoustiegolf today



Don’t worry, it probably won’t be like this in July...



@CraigBoath pic.twitter.com/GCKF9O112T — The Open (@TheOpen) February 28, 2018

Good morning, course closed as it once again has a covering of snow, with further snow showers forecast. pic.twitter.com/bEGYeOBn2x — The Nairn Golf Club (@NairnGolfClub) February 28, 2018