Looking for courses that challenge the pros on the PGA Tour? These Top 100s are for you

PGA Tour pros sure do have the life. Not only are they they most talented players in the world, they also have the chance to tee it up on some of the best courses in the country on a weekly basis.

Here's a look at 12 courses that not only made the cut on our latest Top 100 ranking, but will also double as Tour venues for 2017-18. (Some you can play, while others might be harder to secure a tee time. Like, really hard.)

NO. 3 AUGUSTA NATIONAL

Everyone is familiar with this gem, the grandaddy of them all, and host of the Masters each April.

Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia. MillerBrown

NO. 92 COLONIAL

Colonial Country Club hosts the Fort Worth Invitational in May.

Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

NO. 70 EAST LAKE

East Lake welcomes the top 30 players on Tour for the grand finale of the FedEx Cup at the Tour Championship, the final event of the regular season.

East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Larry Lambrecht

NO. 45 HARBOUR TOWN

Harbour Town hosts the RBC Heritage, traditionally held the week after the Masters.

Harbour Town in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

NO. 29 MUIRFIELD VILLAGE

The Memorial Tournament is played at Muirfield Village — and yes, it's purposely scheduled around Memorial Day.

Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio.

NO. 7 PEBBLE BEACH

Fans are treated to incredible vistas like this one at the annual AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.

Pebble Beach in Pebble Beach, California. Robert Beck

NO. 85 RIDGEWOOD (WEST/EAST)

Ridgewood Country Club is on the Northern Trust's rotation of courses for the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs. It will host again in 2018.

Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. Larry Lambrecht

NO. 20 RIVIERA

Riviera hosts the Genesis Open every February.

Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Joann Dost

NO. 4 SHINNECOCK HILLS

Shinnecock Hills will host the 2018 U.S. Open.

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. LC Lambrecht

NO. 54 SPYGLASS HILL

Spyglass is one of the courses the pros and amateurs enjoy during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spyglass Hill Golf Course in Pebble Beach, California. Joann Dost

NO. 87 TORREY PINES (SOUTH)

Torrey Pines welcomes players in January for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Torrey Pines South Course in La Jolla, California. Larry Lambrecht

NO. 30 TPC SAWGRASS (STADIUM)

TPC Sawgrass is the host of the Players Championship, which will soon be held in March instead of May.