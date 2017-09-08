Looking for courses that challenge the pros on the PGA Tour? These Top 100s are for you

PGA Tour pros sure do have the life. Not only are they they most talented players in the world, they also have the chance to tee it up on some of the best courses in the country on a weekly basis.
Here's a look at 12 courses that not only made the cut on our latest Top 100 ranking, but will also double as Tour venues for 2017-18. (Some you can play, while others might be harder to secure a tee time. Like, really hard.)
NO. 3 AUGUSTA NATIONAL
Everyone is familiar with this gem, the grandaddy of them all, and host of the Masters each April.
NO. 92 COLONIAL
Colonial Country Club hosts the Fort Worth Invitational in May.
NO. 70 EAST LAKE
East Lake welcomes the top 30 players on Tour for the grand finale of the FedEx Cup at the Tour Championship, the final event of the regular season.
NO. 45 HARBOUR TOWN
Harbour Town hosts the RBC Heritage, traditionally held the week after the Masters.
NO. 29 MUIRFIELD VILLAGE
The Memorial Tournament is played at Muirfield Village — and yes, it's purposely scheduled around Memorial Day.
NO. 7 PEBBLE BEACH
Fans are treated to incredible vistas like this one at the annual AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February.
NO. 85 RIDGEWOOD (WEST/EAST)
Ridgewood Country Club is on the Northern Trust's rotation of courses for the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs. It will host again in 2018.
NO. 20 RIVIERA
Riviera hosts the Genesis Open every February.
NO. 4 SHINNECOCK HILLS
Shinnecock Hills will host the 2018 U.S. Open.
NO. 54 SPYGLASS HILL
Spyglass is one of the courses the pros and amateurs enjoy during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
NO. 87 TORREY PINES (SOUTH)
Torrey Pines welcomes players in January for the Farmers Insurance Open.
NO. 30 TPC SAWGRASS (STADIUM)
TPC Sawgrass is the host of the Players Championship, which will soon be held in March instead of May.