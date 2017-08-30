Which state has the most Top 100 Courses? (Surprise: It's not Florida or California)

GOLF.com released its 18th annual Top 100 Courses In the World, with several U.S. courses gracing the Top 10.

While the top three spots on GOLF's latest Top 100 Courses in the U.S. ranking will come as a surprise to...absolutely no one—1. Pine Valley, 2. Cypress Point and 3. Augusta National—less obvious is which state reigns supreme when it comes to the number of courses named in the ranking.



This year, the competition was fierce.

In eighth place, with four courses on the list is...Oregon.

17. Pacific Dunes, Bandon, Ore.

32. Bandon Dunes, Bandon, Ore.

46. Bandon Trails, Bandon, Ore.

57. Old Macdonald, Bandon, Ore.

Bandon Dunes in Bandon, Oregon. David Cannon

In seventh, with five selections, is Pennsylvania.

6. Oakmont, Oakmont, Pa.

8. Merion (East), Ardmore, Pa.

81. Fox Chapel, Pittsburgh, Pa.

86. Philadelphia Cricket Club, Flourtown, Pa.

97. Aronimink, Newtown Square, Pa.

It was a three-way tie for fourth is New Jersey, Florida and Ohio, each collecting six mentions.

1. Pine Valley, Pine Valley, N.J.

37. Baltusrol (Lower), Springfield, N.J.

38. Somerset Hills, Bernardsville, N.J.

60. Plainfield, Plainfield, N.J.

83. Baltusrol (Upper), Springfield, N.J.

85. Ridgewood (West/East), Paramus, N.J.

14. Seminole, Juno Beach, Fla.

30. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

47. Streamsong (Red), Streamsong, Fla.

64. Streamsong (Blue), Streamsong, Fla.

91. Calusa Pines, Naples, Fla.

99. Mountain Lake, Lake Wales, Fla.

Calusa Pines in Naples, Florida.

29. Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio

31. Camargo, Indian Hill, Ohio

40. The Golf Club, New Albany, Ohio

44. Inverness, Toledo, Ohio

79. Scioto, Columbus, Ohio

89. Moraine, Dayton, Ohio

Massachusetts had a strong third-place showing, with seven courses.

22. The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

50. Old Sandwich, Plymouth, Mass.

62. Eastward Ho!, Chatham, Mass.

63. Myopia Hunt Club, South Hamilton, Mass.

66. Kittansett, Marion, Mass.

82. Essex County Club, Manchester, Mass.

88. Boston Golf Club, Hingham, Mass.

The North Course at Los Angeles Country Club in California. LC Lambrecht

​

In second place, with a total of 14 courses, is California.

2. Cypress Point, Pebble Beach, Calif.

7. Pebble Beach, Pebble Beach, Calif.

13. Los Angeles (North), Los Angeles, Calif.

16. San Francisco, San Francisco, Calif.

20. Riviera, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

33. Olympic (Lake), San Francisco, Calif.

36. California Golf Club of S.F., S. San Francisco, Calif.

48. Valley Club of Montecito, Montecito, Calif.

53. Pasatiempo, Santa Cruz, Calif.

54. Spyglass Hill, Pebble Beach, Calif.

67. Monterey Peninsula (Shore), Pebble Beach, Calif.

80. Bel-Air, Los Angeles, Calif.

87. Torrey Pines (South), La Jolla, Calif.

94. Monterey Peninsula (Dunes), Pebble Beach, Calif.

Drum roll, please...the winner, by a single selection, with 15 courses on the 2017-18 list, is New York.

The Maidstone Club in East Hampton, N.Y. Laurence Lambrecht

4. Shinnecock Hills, Southampton, N.Y.

5. National Golf Links of America, Southampton, N.Y.

11. Fishers Island, Fishers Island, N.Y.

18. Winged Foot (West), Mamaroneck, N.Y.

21. Friar's Head, Baiting Hollow, N.Y.

23. Bethpage (Black), Farmingdale, N.Y.

26. Garden City Golf Club, Garden City, N.Y.

35. Maidstone, East Hampton, N.Y.

39. Quaker Ridge, Scarsdale, N.Y.

41. Winged Foot (East), Mamaroneck, N.Y.

43. Oak Hill (East), Rochester, N.Y.

69. Piping Rock, Locust Valley, N.Y.

76. Sebonack, Southampton, N.Y.

90. The Creek Club, Locust Valley, N.Y.

96. Sleepy Hollow, Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.