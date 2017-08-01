Here's where all of 2018's major championships will be played

With much of the 2017 golf calendar in our rearview mirror, it's time to look to 2018. Agreed, 2017 was great, with Erin Hills debuting at the U.S. Open, Jordan Spieth adding even more history at Royal Birkdale and the 99th PGA Championship taking place at Quail Hollow, but 2018 should be a lot of fun too. In fact, the major championship lineup is stacked with historically difficult courses.

Per usual, the season's first major kicks off at Augusta National in April. It's safe to say Augusta will kick off the golf major calendar for decades. After that, three courses will take center stage through the summer months. They are:

Shinnecock Hills Golf Club (Southampton, NY)

Shinnecock has hosted four Opens, most recently in 2004 when Retief Goosen triumphed over Phil Mickelson. Shinny is already on the books for the 2026 Open as well.

British Open: Carnoustie Golf Links (Carnoustie, Scotland)

Carnousie has hosted seven Open Championships, most recently in 2007 when Padraig Harrington won his first career major. Legends Tom Watson, Gary Player and Ben Hogan have all won Opens at Carnoustie.

PGA Championship: Bellerive Country Club (St. Louis, Mo)

Bellerive might not have the same history as the other 2018 majors, but it has a reputation for playing difficult. Nick Price won the 1992 PGA Championship at Bellerive at just six under while Gary Player won his 1965 U.S. Open there at two over par.

Bonus event: 42nd Ryder Cup at Le Golf National (Paris, France)

OK, so this isn't a major, but the Ryder Cup is still a big-time event on the golf calendar. The 2018 edition will be at the Albatros Course of Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, a Paris suburb. This course is home to the European tour's French Open.