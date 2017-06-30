Top 100 Courses You Can Play 2017

Who says that golf lacks a compelling mano-a-mano rivalry? In our ranking of the Top 100 Courses You Can Play, two heavy hitters have dominated the competition for more than a decade. Now, for the first time in 12 years, there's a new Number One: Pebble Beach has reclaimed the top spot from Pacific Dunes. Mind you, Tom Doak's design on the Oregon coast is no less brilliant. Rather, our judges were swayed by Pebble's ongoing improvements.

Since our last survey two years ago, Pebble has enhanced the seaside 17th (restoring the size of the green and revamping the bunkering) and smoothed out the wildly sloping 14th green, which had gotten out of control with modern green speeds. Beyond Pebble and Pacific, six rookies have catapulted their way onto the list, headed by urban legend Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx, N.Y., and by Gamble Sands, David McLay Kidd's high-desert funfest in central Washington State. And kudos to Streamsong Resort's Red course in Florida, a Bill Coore–Ben Crenshaw design that's cracked the top 10. Could one of these newcomers challenge the Big Two for supremacy? Check back in 2018 for the answer.

1. Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

2. Pacific Dunes Bandon, Ore.

3. Pinehurst Resort (No. 2), Pinehurst, N.C.

4. Bethpage State Park (Black), Farmingdale, N.Y.

5. Whistling Straits Golf Club (Straits), Kohler, Wisc.

6. The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Resort, Kiawah Island, S.C.

7. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium), Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

8. Bandon Dunes, Bandon, Ore.

9. Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

10. Streamsong Resort (Red), Streamsong, Fla.

11. Old Macdonald, Bandon, Ore.

12. Bandon Trails, Bandon, Ore.

13. Pasatiempo Golf Club, Santa Cruz, Calif.

14. Streamsong Resort (Blue), Streamsong, Fla.

15. Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Pebble Beach, Calif.

16. Shadow Creek, North Las Vegas, Nev.

17. Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.

18. Trump National Doral, (Blue Monster) Miami, Fla.

19. Blackwolf Run (River), Kohler, Wis.

20. Torrey Pines Golf Course (South), La Jolla, Calif.

21. Forest Dunes Golf Club Roscommon, Mich.

22. Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside), St. Simons Island, Ga.

23. Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis.

24. Kapalua Resort (Plantation) Kapalua, Maui, Hawaii

25. Troon North Golf Club (Pinnacle), Scottsdale, Ariz.

26. Omni Homestead (Cascades), Hot Springs, Va.

27. Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

28. The Highland Course at Primland Resort, Meadows of Dan, Va.

29. Caledonia Golf and Fish Club, Pawleys Island, S.C.

30. Fallen Oak at Beau Rivage Resort, Biloxi, Miss.

31. Cog Hill (No. 4), Lemont, Ill.

32. Mauna Kea Golf Course Kamuela, Big Island, Hawaii

33. Dancing Rabbit (Azaleas), Choctaw, Miss.

34. Paa-Ko Ridge Golf Club, Sandia Park, N.M.

35. World Woods (Pine Barrens), Brooksville, Fla.

36. Arcadia Bluffs Golf Club, Arcadia, Mich.

37. The Greenbrier (Old White TPC), White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

38. Pronghorn Resort (Nicklaus), Bend, Ore.

39. Dunes Golf and Beach Club, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

40. We-Ko-Pa Golf Club (Saguaro), Fort McDowell, Ariz.

41. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Great Waters), Greensboro, Ga.

42. Taconic Golf Club, Williamstown, Mass.

43. Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, Bronx, N.Y.

44. Manele Golf Course Lanai City, Lanai, Hawaii

45. Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club (Champion), Orlando, Fla.

46. We-Ko-Pa Golf Club (Cholla), Fort McDowell, Ariz.

47. The Links at Spanish Bay, Pebble Beach, Calif.

48. Gamble Sands, Brewster, Wash.

49. Bulle Rock, Havre de Grace, Md.

50. CordeValle, San Martin, Calif.

51. Red Sky Ranch (Norman), Wolcott, Colo.

52. May River Golf Club at Palmetto Bluff, Bluffton, S.C.

53. Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

54. The Quarry at Giants Ridge, Biwabik, Minn.

55. Golden Horseshoe Golf Club (Gold), Williamsburg, Va.

56. Stadium Course at PGA West, La Quinta, Calif.

57. Dormie Club, West End, N.C.

58. Troon North Golf Club (Monument) Scottsdale, Ariz.

59. The Harvester Golf Club, Rhodes, Iowa

60. Cascata, Boulder City, Nev.

61. Mid Pines Inn and Golf Club, Southern Pines, N.C.

62. French Lick Resort (Pete Dye), French Lick, Ind.

63. Reynolds Lake Oconee (Oconee), Greensboro, Ga.

64. Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club (Ghost Creek), North Plains, Ore.

65. Karsten Creek Golf Club, Stillwater, Okla.

66. Crosswater at Sunriver Resort, Sunriver, Ore.

67. The Broadmoor (East), Colorado Springs, Colo.

68. Atunyote at Turning Stone Resort, Verona, N.Y.

69. Linville Golf Club, Linville, N.C.

70. The Virtues Golf Club, Nashport, Ohio

71. Wolf Creek Golf Club, Mesquite, Nev.

72. Innisbrook Resort (Copperhead), Palm Harbor, Fla.

73. Wilderness Club, Eureka, Mont.

74. Atlantic City Country Club, Northfield, N.J.

75. The Links at Lighthouse Sound, Bishopville, Md.

76. The Prairie Club (Dunes), Valentine, Neb.

77. True Blue, Pawleys Island, S.C.

78. SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

79. Whistling Straits Golf Club (Irish), Kohler, Wis.

80. Marquette Golf Club (Greywalls), Marquette, Mich.

81. Omni Barton Creek Resort (Fazio Canyons), Austin, Tex.

82. Lake of Isles (North), North Stonington, Conn.

83. Tullymore Golf Resort, Stanwood, Mich.

84. Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club, Maricopa, Ariz.

85. Barefoot Resort (Love) North, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

86. Hammock Beach Resort (Ocean), Palm Coast, Fla.

87. The Golf Courses of Lawsonia (Links), Green Lake, Wis.

88. Tobacco Road Golf Club, Sanford, N.C.

89. Pelican Hill Golf Club (Ocean South), Newport Coast, Calif.

90. The Glen Club, Glenview, Ill.

91. Wild Horse Golf Club, Gothenburg, Neb.

92. Sunday River Golf Club, Newry, Maine

93. The Golf Club at Redlands Mesa, Grand Junction, Colo.

94. La Quinta Resort (Mountain), La Quinta, Calif.

95. Rustic Canyon Golf Course, Moorpark, Calif.

96. TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

97. Bay Harbor Golf Club (Links/Quarry), Bay Harbor, Mich.

98. Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nev.

99. Grayhawk Golf Club (Talon), Scottsdale, Ariz.

100. Circling Raven Golf Club, Worley, Idaho