He's not playing, but Tiger Woods is staying busy.

Out of commission for the last six weeks thanks to back spasms, Woods's return date to the PGA Tour is unknown. But his course design career is gaining momentum. In a release on Tuesday, Woods announced he would be building a short course in Jack's Bay, a private development in the Bahamas.

"I am honored to be part of this spectacular project in paradise," Woods said in the release. "The amazing convergence of land and sea calls for an equally unique and incredible golf experience that TGR Design can deliver. The golf course complements this luxury resort destination because it's designed for golfers to have fun, while still being challenged. The biggest challenge might be to remain undistracted by the phenomenal views!"

Dubbed "The Playgrounds," the course will be 10 holes and routed on right on the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. There are plans for an 18-hole track as well, in addition to luxury cottages and beach-front estates that are currently under construction. Check out the course rendering below.