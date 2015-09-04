Courses and Travel
Yeamans Hall Club
Hanahan, S.C.
Yet another quiet Seth Raynor classic dating to 1925, this Charleston-area spread sprawls over a huge acreage, allowing for plenty of strategic options via width, angles and bunker placement. In the late 1990s, Tom Doak sensitively restored the massive, often squared-off greens, nay that feature wild undulations. The tranquility of the property is emphasized by the Lowcountry setting, complete with vast marshes and live oaks drenched in Spanish moss.
More From the Web
Recommended by