Yeamans Hall Club

Hanahan, S.C.

Yet another quiet Seth Raynor classic dating to 1925, this Charleston-area spread sprawls over a huge acreage, allowing for plenty of strategic options via width, angles and bunker placement. In the late 1990s, Tom Doak sensitively restored the massive, often squared-off greens, nay that feature wild undulations. The tranquility of the property is emphasized by the Lowcountry setting, complete with vast marshes and live oaks drenched in Spanish moss.