Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin)

Woodhall Spa, England

Harry Vardon left us much more than six Open Championship wins and a grip. Woodhall Spa is Vardon’s design legacy, an intriguing heathland/”inland links” blend, an oasis of tumbling terrain amid the surrounding flat fenland of Lincolnshire. Formidably deep bunkers are Woodhall Spa’s defining trait, along with plentiful gorse and a stellar set of par-3s. Credit architects H.S. Colt and S.V. Hotchkin for enhancing Vardon’s work and turning the course into one of golf’s supreme shotmaking tests.