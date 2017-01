Montecito, Calif.

One of the quietest of America’s great courses is this 1929 Alister MacKenzie creation that was recently restored by Tom Doak. Nestled in between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean north of Los Angeles, Valley Club is softer and shorter, at 6,650 yards than many so-called “Championship” tests, yet few anywhere offer more charm, nor sounder strategic bunkering.