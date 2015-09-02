Valderrama

Sotogrande, Spain

Said its architect, Robert Trent Jones Sr. of one of his favorite five designs, “The greatest golfers in the world have found it a difficult test, yet it is beautiful and playable for the club member.” This impeccably manicured 1997 Ryder Cup host, long considered the Augusta National of Europe for conditioning, features narrow, cork tree-framed fairways, sculptured bunkers, small greens and the short but diabolical par-5 17th, that was infamously toughened by Seve Ballesteros.