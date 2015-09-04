Trump National (Old)

Bedminster, N.J.

Co-host to the 2009 U.S. Junior Amateur, won by Jordan Spieth, and venue for the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open and 2022 PGA Championship, this 2004 Tom Fazio creation unfolds over rolling horse country terrain in rural New Jersey, on land that once housed the automaker John DeLorean’s estate. Its massive scale provides for a 7,560-yard layout, with huge bunkers, extra-large greens and plenty of risk/reward options. A very recent redesign in 2015 involving the closing holes has been well-received.