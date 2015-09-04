Menu Close
Tokyo Golf Club

Photo: Gary Kobayashi / Visions In Golf

Tokyo, Japan

A gently rolling parkland layout that still features the old two-green system on each hole, Tokyo Golf Club has played host to seven Japan Opens, including four at its current location, most recently in 2001. Among the most popular champions was Masashi “Jumbo” Ozaki in 1988, though Tokyo played tough that week, with 4-over-par the winning score. Gil Hanse renovated Tokyo in 2010 and stated that one of his greatest pleasures here was to restore some of the elements and soul of the C.H. Alison design work, especially to the green complexes.

