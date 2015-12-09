Tiger Woods Unveils Awesome New Short Course in Mexico

Tiger Woods is showing off some creativity in his latest course-design project.

Woods took to social media this week to show off The Oasis, a short course at the Diamante Cabo San Lucas Resort, a site where Tiger has also designed a championship course.

So what makes the Oasis special? It can be played as both a 12 hole par-3 course OR a three-hole course featuring a par 3, 4 and 5. Pretty cool, right? In the tweets Tiger sent to announce the new short course, he shared that the 12-hole course could be played in an hour and the three-hole course in just over an hour. He also added,“I want to design fun, playable courses that bring people together and bring golfers back to the game.”

Mission accomplished, Tiger.

Take a look at the course layout below. We’ve touched up the second photo a bit so you can better see the three-hole course.