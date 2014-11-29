Click to read more The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100 by Joe Passov Click to read more The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of iPhone Android Click to read more Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide' by Joe Passov Click to read more The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014 Click to read more 11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy Click to read more Best New Courses of 2014 Click to read more Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play Click to read more Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List by Joe Passov Click to read more The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards Click to read more Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun by Alan Bastable Click to read more Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited by Joe Passov Click to read more Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses by Jessica Marksbury Click to read more Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games by Alan Bastable Click to read more Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores by Joe Passov Click to read more Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide by Joe Passov Click to read more Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat by Joe Passov Courses and Travel Tweet0 Share0 Comment0 Share0 Share0 Stumble0 More by Bryce Gray Posted: Fri Nov. 11, 2016 Install App More From the Web Recommended by twitter0 facebook0 comments0 More googleplus0 linkedin0 stumbleupon0 More Courses and Travel Load More