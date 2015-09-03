Sunningdale (New)

Sunningdale, England

The oft-overlooked sibling compared to its charming elder, the Old, H.S. Colt’s 92-year-old companion finally stands on its own merits. Supporters have long praised it as the superior modern test. At 6,729 yards, it’s longer than the Old by 300 yards and traverses higher ground. It’s also stronger, with lengthy carries over heather and sharper drop-offs around the elevated greens, putting a premium on well-struck approaches. Moreover, it’s truer to its heathland setting, with fewer trees and deeper bunkers.