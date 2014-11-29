Menu Close
Courses and Travel

Silo Ridge Injects 18 Holes of Fun into New York's Hudson Valley

Photo: Becky Ford / Silo Ridge Field Club

The par-5 third has all the makings of a signature hole.

by Joe Passov
Posted: Tue Dec. 13, 2016 Updated: Fri Jan. 20, 2017
Install App

Just a 90-minute drive from Manhattan is New York State's newest championship spread: Tom Fazio's Silo Ridge.

One look at the practice range target—a rusted, red "47 Chevy truck—and you can tell you're in for a fun day. "What player wouldn't want to hit a truck with a ball," Silo Ridge Director of Golf Brian Crowell says with a smile. Indeed, the golf experience at Silo Ridge is all about fun—a refreshing change for a private club.

Located in the bucolic serenity of the Hudson Valley, rustic, rural Silo Ridge Field Club is the first development in the northeast for Arizona-based Discovery Land Company, which has a track record of successful high-end communities (most of them with a Tom Fazio golf course). Discovery CEO Michael Meldman sets a tone of relaxed, laid-back luxury for all of his properties, so it was no surprise this past April at Discovery Land's Baker's Bay, in the Bahamas, to see Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler swinging bare-chested and in flip-flops during a spring-break round.

Meldman and Fazio have created another joyride with Silo Ridge. Built on the site of a previously existing course, Silo Ridge takes advantage of its rural character and stop-and-soak-it-in views, which start on the elevated first tee. The 433-yard, par-4 first peers out at the valley and the Berkshires beyond. The 571-yard, par-5 third may well become the layout's signature hole, thanks in part to the twin red silos that backdrop the green. Yet more dramatic is the 231-yard, par-3 17th, which requires a forced carry over an old quarry that's accented by cascades of water.

Silo Ridge, which opened in August, is a new home club for 245 fortunate families seeking a tranquil, low-traffic place for their summer getaway. It's unlikely any of them owns a rusty old pickup truck, but they'll have a blast hitting shots at that Chevy.

