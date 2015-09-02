Shanqin Bay

Bo'ao, Hainan Island, China

Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw's first effort in Asia is a bluff-top stunner overlooking the South China Sea on Hainan's Southeast coast. Ever-present wind, firm, fast-running turf, craggy bunkers and semi-blind shots -- as well as jaw-dropping aesthetics combine to provide a links-like experience that is unique to China. Its most memorable holes, such as the par-3 3rd and 15, 16 and 17, a trio of stirring par-4s, serve up staggering panoramas of sea and beach.