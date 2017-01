Juno Beach, Fla.,

This posh coastal retreat designed by Donald Ross challenges with palms, sea grape bushes, ocean breezes and a varied routing that encompasses two dune ridges. So impressed was Ben Hogan with Seminole's virtues, that he would play and practice here for 30 straight days each year leading up to the Masters. Architecture fans will get a rare glimpse inside the gates when Seminole hosts the 2021 Walker Cup.