Columbus, Ohio

Jack Nicklaus learned to play on this classic layout that Donald Ross crafted in 1916. Bobby Jones won the 1926 U.S. Open over its gently rolling parkland terrain and the club has also played host to the 1931 Ryder Cup and 1950 PGA Championship. Back in 1966, Sports Illustrated chose its par-4 2nd as the finest second hole in the U.S. Today, at 460 yards, with an elevated green, it’s still worthy.