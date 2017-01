San Francisco, Calif.

A.W. Tillinghast may have crafted his most gorgeous collection of bunkers at this low-key Bay Area hideaway dating to 1918 that avoids publicity as steadfastly as its neighbor the Olympic Club embraces it. The highlight is the drop-shot par-3 7th, Tilly's favorite hole that he ever designed. Called the "Duel Hole," it was the site of the last legal duel in California history in 1859.