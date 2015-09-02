Rye Golf Club

Camber, England

Home to the legendary President’s Putter match contested by the Oxford and Cambridge Golfing Society—famously in January—Rye won’t scare anyone with its scrawny par of 68 and scorecard yardage of 6,308 from the back tees, but when the winds blow off the nearby English Channel in southeast England, it can feel like 7,308 yards. Wildly rollicking fairways that yield an unending variety of lies and stances, blind shots through the dune ridges and a quintet of rugged par-3s are highlights.