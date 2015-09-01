Royal Portrush (Dunluce)

Portrush, N. Ireland

The only Irish course ever to host an Open is perennially ranked in the world's Top 15 courses, thanks to a superior 1929 H.S. Colt design that maximizes its setting in the high dunes along the Irish Sea. It features one of the great holes in golf, the 210-yard, par-3 14th, aptly named "Calamity." Amid whipping winds, a fade off the tee will plunge into a 75-foot-deep chasm short and right of the hole. At 16 years of age, Rory McIlroy shredded this fabled links in 61 strokes.