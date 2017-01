Lytham St. Annes, England

Roughly 200 bunkers menace this rugged links that has hosted Open Championships since 1926. One of those bunkers in particular, in the left-center of the 18th fairway, cost Adam Scott the 2012 Open. There are no views of the sea here, but the wind and vegetation shout "seaside." Best of all at Lytham was Spaniard Seve Ballesteros, who won here in 1979 and 1988.