Royal Liverpool

Photo: David Cannon / Getty Images

Hoylake, England

“Hoylake,” as it’s popularly known, will hosted its 12th Open Championship in 2014. And although there wasn’t much weather to speak of, nor was much present in 2006, in each case, the world’s number one prevailed, Tiger Woods in ’06 and Rory McIlroy in ’14. Royal Liverpool is not a pretty course. There are no lighthouses, or mountains or wild majestic undulations. Its fairways are flat, its vistas bleak. There’s internal out-of-bounds all over the lot. Yet, when the wind is up, it’s one of earth’s fiercest links, one that requires supreme shotmaking.

