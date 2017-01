Dornoch, Scotland

Labeled for years as "too remote," this seaside Old Tom Morris classic is worth the journey. After Tom Watson played here prior to his Open defense in 1981, he remarked that the experience was "the most fun I've ever had a on a golf course." Donald Ross grew up here and you can see his affinity for Dornoch's raised plateau greens on his American masterpiece, Pinehurst No. 2.