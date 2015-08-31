Royal County Down

Newcastle, N. Ireland

This 1889 Old Tom Morris creation is one of the most beautiful tests in the world, and one of the most brutal if the wind is up. Perhaps golf's most fearsome looking bunkers -- deep, with the fear factor amplified by the densely whiskered edges -- populate the entire course. Golf's best front nine boasts the 217-yard, par-3 4th, with its healthy, stunning carry over gorse bushes, and the blind par-4 9th that does offer other views, the Irish Sea, the Mountains of Mourne and the red brick steeple of the Slieve Donard Hotel among them.