Royal Birkdale

Southport, England

Many of the game's elite consider this course to be the finest of all Open rota layouts. Birkdale boasts towering sandhills and no blind shots, as most of the holes roll through valleys. Host to nine Opens, most recently Padraig Harrington's win in 2008, it might be best known as the site of the Concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded Tony Jacklin's two-and-a-half footer to preserve a 16-16 tie in the 1969 Ryder Cup, one of the greatest acts of sportsmanship in golf history.