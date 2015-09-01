Rock Creek Cattle Company

Deer Lodge, Mont.

Among Tom Doak’s finest work since he crafted Pacific Dunes, the aptly named Rock Creek Cattle Co. is surrounded by a 30,000-acre working ranch in southwestern Montana. The beefy 7,466-yard, par-71 layout plays shorter than its listed distance, due to the 4,567-foot elevation, though the horns come out via the deep, jagged-edge bunkers and the severely contoured greens. Doak routed a beguiling blend of holes across the rugged terrain and each hole benefits from majestic mountain backdrops.