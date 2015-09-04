Ridgewood (East/West)

Paramus, N.J.

The classic argument at Ridgewood centers on which of the three A.W. Tillinghast-designed nines is best—the East, West or Center. Holes from each have been used at tournaments such as the 1935 Ryder Cup, the 1990 U.S. Senior Open, when Lee Trevino slipped by Jack Nicklaus and the 2001 Senior PGA, when Tom Watson closed the deal. Best of the bunch might be the 291-yard 6th on the Center, which offers a half-dozen routes to the elevated green. Vijay Singh, Matt Kuchar and in 2014, Hunter Mahan have won Barclays PGA Tour events here.