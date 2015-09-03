Portmarnock (Old)

Portmarnock, Ireland

This low-profile but character-filled Dublin-area links played host to the 1991 Walker Cup, where Phil Mickelson and the Yanks prevailed, despite strong efforts from Padraig Harrington and Paul McGinley. Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer and Ian Woosnam are among those who captured Irish Opens here. Arnold Palmer once tabbed the 15th as one of golf's best par-3s. Deep pot bunkers and low dunes that offer little protection from the wind make Portmarnock Ireland's sternest, yet fairest championship test.