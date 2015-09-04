Olympia Fields (North)

Olympia Fields, Ill.

Venue for the 1925 and 1961 PGA Championships, the 1997 U.S. Senior Open and for two U.S. Opens, in 1928 and 2003, when Jim Furyk captured his only major so far, this Willie Park Jr. design on Chicago’s south side is a handsome parkland track loaded with strong par-4s. The third hole, with its approach to an elevated green and the 14th, which calls for a shot across a gulley, are standouts. In August 2015, Bryson DeChambeau raised the U.S. Amateur trophy here.