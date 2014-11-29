The Old Course Hotel at St. Andrews Will Install Rubber Roof

The most famous hotel in golf is golf-proofing its roof.

According to the Daily Express, the Old Course Hotel was spending £1,500 per week repairing its roof from damage done by errant shots from St. Andrews' nearby 'Road Hole' so it hired Calgary-based roofer Euroshield to install an impact-resistant roof.

Euroshield uses recycled materials, like rubber tires, to produce durable surfaces intended to withstand extreme weather conditions, but its owner, Henry Kamphuis, says golf balls won't pose much of a challenge.

"I was up on the hotel and the gutters are just full of golf balls," Kamphuis told the Express. "It's very easy to hit the hotel, it's right in the middle of the fairway. They looked at a number of different products and hit them all with a hammer and ours was the one that stood up to it … We have done golf courses before and we have never had any problems with golf ball strikes."

Construction is scheduled to begin in January and is expected to be completed by April.