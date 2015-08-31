Oakmont, Pa.

No course on earth plays so much viciously harder than it looks than Oakmont. No trees, no water, few forced carries and huge greens normally add up to a sea of red numbers for the game's best, but not here. Not with the ferocity of these greens (which they actually slow down for U.S. Opens), a lethal combination of speed, contour and firmness, plus brutal rough and more than 200 bunkers. Gene Sarazen described Oakmont as possessing "all the charm of a sock to the head." Echoed Johnny Miller, "It's the most difficult test of golf in America." And that's coming from two guys who won majors here.