North Berwick, Scotland

East of Edinburgh sits this fabled links -- at least in architectural circles -- thanks to its 15th hole, the much-copied "Redan," a par-3 played to an elevated, diagonal green. In the memorability department, however, it takes a backseat to the par-4 13th, "The Pit," whose green sits directly behind a low stone wall. In terms of original holes and pure fun, North Berwick has few peers.