Jeju Island, South Korea

Nine Bridges' appeal starts with its tranquil setting, with holes etched into pine-clad, rolling topography in the shadows of Mount Halla, at 6,000 feet, Korea's tallest mountain. At times the tumbling terrain resembles Scotland's Gleneagles. The variety of holes is superb, with no two consecutive holes that play in the same direction. Lakes, creeks and wooded slopes not only contribute to the beauty and variety, but are seamlessly integrated into the strategic aspects of the design.