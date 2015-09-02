La Perouse, Australia

New South Wales occupies sacred ground for Australians, for it was at this spot -- Botany Bay, where the fifth and sixth holes converge -- in 1770 that Captain James Cook of the British Royal Navy "discovered" Australia. Designed by Dr. Alister MacKenzie, the layout's signature hole is the 195-yard, par-3 sixth, which demands a stout carry over an inlet of Cape Banks -- which wasn't actually MacKenzie's handiwork. Eric Apperly added this hole in 1937. The isolated back tee, set on a rocky perch in the surf, first appeared in 1951.