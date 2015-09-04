Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

The brainchild of financial wizards Charles Schwab and George Roberts is this Hawaiian hideaway carved from a Big Island mountainside with views overlooking the Pacific on every hole. Nanea spreads out to 7,503 roomy yards, courtesy of Bandon Dunes architect David McLay Kidd, but they could shorten it by 3,000 yards and you still wouldn’t see anybody else. Echoes former Canadian Open champion Peter Oosterhuis, “You feel like it’s just you and the golf and nothing else.”