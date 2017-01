South Hamilton, Mass.

Host to four very early U.S. Opens from 1898 to 1908, Myopia Hunt is nearly unchanged since then, making it a time warp for all who play there. Situated 30 miles from Boston and named for its nine co-founders who all wore glasses, Myopia today provides a sturdy, though not overwhelming test from the 6,539-yard tips, thanks to undulating ground, deep bunkers and topsy-turvy greens.