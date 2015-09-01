Lake Wales, Fla.

This veritable museum piece of early Seth Raynor design is set into improbably rolling terrain in central Florida. There are likely 5,000 tougher courses in the U.S., fewer than five of them, however, enjoy Mountain Lake’s charm, grace and timelessness. In typical Raynor fashion—learned from his mentor, C.B. Macdonald--template holes make up many of the individually memorable tests. Many had seen their features decimated over time. In 2002, however, architect Brian Silva used old aerials and ground photos to restore the bite.