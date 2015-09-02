Morfontaine

Senlis, France

Tucked away in a nearly impossible-to-find forested location 40 miles north of Paris is a low-key heathland design that is utterly charming and utterly private. A bold start that features a 475-yard par-4 and a 225-yard par-3 give way to gentler, though strategically rich holes that were favorites of General Dwight D. Eisenhower, a frequent visitor. Architect Kyle Phillips recently created a new 12th green, lengthening the hole, but otherwise, the Golden Age design is virtually untouched since its inception.