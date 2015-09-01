Monterey Peninsula (Shore)

Pebble Beach, Calif.

The Shore course joined the rota for the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am in 2010, replacing Poppy Hills. The layout dates back to a handsome, if bare-boned 1961 Bob Baldock/Jack Neville design, but its current character is all Mike Strantz, the late designer who finished an amazing makeover in 2004. Strantz carved out 12 new holes and reworked six others and the rock formations, twisted trees and unimpeded ocean views make this a splendid alternative to the region’s more famous Big Three.