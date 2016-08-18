Best Golf Courses You Can Play in Minnesota, 2016-17 Edition

The 13th hole at the Quarry at Giants Ridge in northern Minnesota.
Peter Wong Photography
By Joe Passov
Thursday, August 18, 2016

Every two years, GOLF puts together the best of the best when it comes to golf courses you can play. Sure, you can't get on to Augusta National or Pine Valley, but you still have access to some of the best courses in the world like Pebble Beach, Bandon Dunes, Harbour Town, Erin Hills and more. Some of these gems are closer to you than you think, too, and we made it easy for you by breaking it down state by state. If you want the complete rankings of the Top 100 Courses You Can Play, click here.

MINNESOTA

1. The Quarry at Giants Ridge, Biwabik

2. Wilderness at Fortune Bay, Tower

3. Deacon's Lodge, Breezy Point

4. Dacotah Ridge, Morton

5. The Classic at Madden's, Brainerd

Maddens Classic Best in State, Minnesota 2016

The Classic at Madden's Resort.
Courtesy of Madden's

6. StoneRidge, Stillwater

7. Legend at Giants Ridge, Biwabik

8. Rush Creek, Maple Grove

9. Legends Club, Prior Lake

10. Willingers, Northfield

