Lahinch, Ireland

Lahinch charms with titanic sandhills and stunning views of both the Atlantic Ocean and of the Cliffs of Moher. Old Tom Morris' 1893 design, coupled with Alister MacKenzie's 1927 renovation and Martin Hawtree's 2003 restoration form a seamless fit on ideal terrain, even as relics such as the par-5 4th and par-3 5th wow with their blind, old-fashioned quirk. Toss in MacKenzie's drivable par-4 13th, an intimate in-town setting and goats that act as weather barometers for an utterly enticing package.