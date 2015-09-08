Koninklijke Haagsche

Wassenaar, Netherlands

Better known to English speakers as “Royal Hague,” or simply, “The Hague,” The Netherlands’ first Top 100 contribution actually belongs to the nation’s oldest golf club, which dates to 1893. “Haagsche,” as it’s also called, is a 1938 H.S. Colt/C.H. Alison/J.S.F. Morrison creation that eventually replaced the club’s existing course which was destroyed in World War II. Chaotically heaving fairways amid substantial dunes and inland forests set the tone for a remarkable lay-of-the-land journey.