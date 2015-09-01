Melbourne, Australia

"Kingston Heath offers perhaps the best collection of par-3s without water in the world," claims Greg Norman." The Alister MacKenzie bunkering is phenomenal. Short by modern day technology, it's still visually demanding, visually impressive." Kingston Heath saw the Shark win the 1995 Australian Open there. More recently, Tiger Woods won the 2009 Australian Masters at Kingston Heath and Adam Scott the 2012 edition.